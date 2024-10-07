Kentucky’s lieutenant governor leans on her teaching roots in fighting a school choice measure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is in campaign mode in opposing a ballot measure that would allow Kentucky tax dollars to support students attending private or charter schools. Coleman spoke out against the proposal again Monday in Louisville. The issue hits home for Coleman as a former public school teacher and administrator. If the proposal on the statewide ballot is approved by a majority of Kentucky voters, it would remove constitutional barriers that have blocked lawmakers from using public funds to support private school education. On Monday, Coleman warned of dire consequences for public school education if the measure wins approval in next month’s election.

