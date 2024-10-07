Salmon swim freely in the Klamath River for 1st time in a century after dams removed

HORNBROOK, Calif. (AP) — For the first time in more than a century, salmon are swimming freely along the Klamath River and its tributaries near the California-Oregon line. That development comes just days after the largest dam removal project in U.S. history was completed. Researchers determined that Chinook salmon began migrating Oct. 3 into previously inaccessible habitat. Dams were demolished as part of a national movement to let rivers return to their natural flow and to restore ecosystems for fish and other wildlife. The dam removal project was completed Oct. 2, marking a major victory for local tribes that fought for decades to free hundreds of miles of the Klamath.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.