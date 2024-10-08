2 plead not guilty to assaulting ex-NY governor. Defense says they aimed to defuse conflict

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer says his client was just trying to break up a confrontation when he ended up getting charged with attacking former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson. Diamond Minter and Travor Nurse pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony assault charges. The fracas happened Friday night on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. According to prosecutors, Minter and Nurse intervened in an argument between Paterson’s stepson, Anthony Sliwa, and some youths over climbing on a fire escape. Prosecutors say the encounter then escalated into a fight. Nurse’s lawyer says his client and Minter were trying to stop what they saw as adults harassing children. Two boys, ages 12 and 13, also have been charged.

