A new system will allow EU to sanction people waging sabotage on behalf of Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has set up a system for imposing sanctions against people accused of cyber-attacks or acts of sabotage on behalf of Russia to undermine EU support for Ukraine. NATO warned earlier this year of possible Russian “hostile state activity” against several European countries. The EU says that it too has detected an increasing number of a broad range of activities. The challenge is that many of the activities are too small to merit a military response and both organizations are unsure how to respond.

