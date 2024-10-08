A police union director who was fired after an opioid smuggling arrest pleads guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The former executive director of a Northern California police union has pleaded guilty to federal charges that she illegally imported synthetic opioid pills from India and other countries. Joanne Marian Segovia was the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association. She was charged last year with unlawfully importing thousands of valeryl fentanyl pills. She faces up to 20 years in prison. The Mercury News reports that Segovia’s guilty plea Tuesday before a judge in San Jose was part of a plea deal agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which agreed to reduce the severity of her charges.

