Burkina Faso’s junta suspends Voice of America broadcasts over coverage of militant violence

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military junta has suspended Voice of America’s broadcast for three months over its coverage of militant violence in the country and in neighboring Mali. Burkina Faso’s state news agency said late Monday that the country’s media regulator criticized VOA’s broadcasts about recent attacks as intended to “undermine the morale” of the armed forces in the two countries. It is the latest measure targeting media freedom in the West African nation.

