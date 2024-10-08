Czech government undergoes a reshuffle after a party leaves but retains a majority in Parliament

PRAGUE (AP) — President Petr Pavel has sworn in two new ministers as part of a reshuffle of the government following the decision of junior coalition partner, the Pirates, to leave the Cabinet. Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s government retains a majority in Parliament’s lower house even without the Pirates. The president appoints and dismisses ministers at the request of the prime minister. The crisis began on Sept 24 when Fiala announced the dismissal of the head of the Pirates, Regional Development Minister Ivan Bartos. The changes come after a major opposition group dominated recent regional elections and a Senate election.

