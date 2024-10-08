Florida has nearly all ballots counted on Election Day, while California can take weeks. This is why

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida reported almost full vote results on Election Day in 2020. It took California weeks to finish counting. The Constitution sets out broad principles for electing a national government and leaves the details to the states. The choices made by state lawmakers and election officials as they sort out those details affect everything from how voters cast a ballot, how quickly the tabulation and release of results takes place, how elections are kept secure and how officials maintain voters’ confidence in the process. California has sought to maximize voter accessibility and participation. Florida has geared its election system toward quick and efficient tabulation.

