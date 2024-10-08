German leader Scholz’s party moves fast to replace an official in a key campaign post

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party has moved quickly to replace a top official who stepped down less than a year ahead of a challenging national election. It presented a well-connected left-wing lawmaker on Tuesday as his replacement in a post that is important for the campaign. Kevin Kühnert resigned on Monday as the center-left Social Democrats’ general secretary, the official who is responsible for day-to-day political strategy and usually is the lead election campaign manager. The party leadership presented senior lawmaker Matthias Miersch as his replacement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.