How will Hurricane Milton stack up against other major recent storms?

Ferocious Hurricane Milton is charging its way across the Gulf Coast with Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida, in its sights. It approaches less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene battered the state, debris from which still lines some streets. Milton is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane when it comes ashore. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday. Other major hurricanes to hit the U.S. in the last several years have left hundreds dead and caused billions of dollars worth of damage. Those destructive storms include hurricanes Beryl and Helene from earlier this year.

