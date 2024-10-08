Lawsuit says Virginia is illegally purging legitimate voters off the rolls

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A coalition of immigrant-rights groups and the League of Women Voters in Virginia has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares of an ongoing “purge” of voter rolls that will disenfranchise legitimate voters. The lawsuit, filed Monday, argues that an executive order issued in August by Youngkin that requires daily updates to voter lists to remove ineligible voters violates a federal law that requires a 90-day “quiet period” for maintenance of voter rolls ahead of elections designed to prevent erroneous removals. A spokesman for Youngkin said the state is in compliance with federal law and is simply ensuring that only citizens can cast ballots.

