Man charged with terroristic threats after saying he would ‘shoot up’ a synagogue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged with making terroristic threats for allegedly saying he would “shoot up” a Minneapolis synagogue. The 21 year old on Monday was charged with misdemeanor assault and three felony counts of threatening violence. Temple Israel and police say they do not believe he was motivated by antisemitism. Police say the man in September threw a glass bottle at a synagogue security guard, who then used pepper spray on the man. Later that day, police say the man used a phone app to mask his voice as he made repeated calls threatening the synagogue, prompting a lockdown.

