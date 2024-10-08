Pakistan’s Imran Khan is charged with attempted murder over policeman’s death in weekend protests

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have charged the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan with attempted murder over the death of a policeman during violent protests last weekend by his supporters. Officials said on Tuesday that Khan, who has been behind bars since 2023, is accused of inciting people to violence. Police argue that Khan — who had urged his followers to rally on his behalf and demand his release from prison — had allegedly incited his supporters, leading to the killing of officer Abdul Hameed in Islamabad. Tens of thousands of Khan’s supporters rallied over the weekend despite a wide lockdown of Islamabad.

