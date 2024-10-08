Survivors of massacre in small Haitian town where 70 died point finger at government

PONT-SONDÉ, Haiti (AP) — Angry whispers have broken the heavy silence that fell over Pont-Sondé just days after a vicious gang attack left more than 70 dead. It marked one of Haiti’s biggest massacres in recent history. The whispering came from a handful of people that remained in the small town in central Haiti. They huddled by the roadside, stood under leafy trees or milled around the lone cemetery. All of them blamed the government for Thursday’s attack launched by the Gran Grif gang. The gang was created thanks to a former legislator whom the U.N. says armed young men nearly a decade ago to secure his election and control of the area.

