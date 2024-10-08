Where are the voters who could decide the presidential election?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When you hear the term bellwether, you might think about states in the presidential election that always vote with the White House winner. The true meaning of a bellwether is an indicator of a trend. And for that, you need to be thinking about counties. A few that might matter the most on Election Day are Michigan’s Wayne County, North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County and Georgia’s Fulton County. Others to pay attention to are Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, and Nevada’s Clark County, home to Las Vegas. Turnout and the margin in the counties around Milwaukee and Philadelphia will be significant, too.

