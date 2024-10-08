Wilmer Valderrama’s ‘American Story’ is one of service to his family and his country

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilmer Valderrama memoir, titled “An American Story: Everyone’s Invited” chronicles his family’s journey as Venezuelan immigrants in the United States. Throughout the memoir, Valderrama also outlines his time as an aspiring teen actor trying to make it in Hollywood and provide for his family, going to casting after casting until finally he was cast in his breakthrough role on “That ’70s Show” playing foreign exchange student Fez.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.