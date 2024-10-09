Arizona Democratic office hit by third shooting in weeks. There were no injuries or arrests

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Democratic National Committee campaign office in suburban Phoenix has been struck in a third shooting in recent weeks. Police in Tempe, Arizona, said Wednesday that no one was in the building or hurt in any of the incidents. The latest shooting occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, when someone fired at the office’s door and windows. It came days before Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to return to Arizona for another campaign visit. The Tempe location is one of 18 field offices the Democratic presidential nominee has in the state.

