Climate solution: Form Energy secures $405M to speed development of long-awaited 100-hour battery

Form Energy, a company that is beginning to produce a longer-lasting alternative to lithium batteries, hit a milestone Wednesday with an announcement of $405 million in funding. The money will allow Form to speed up manufacturing at its first factory in Weirton, West Virginia and continue research and development. Manufacturing long-duration energy storage at a commercial scale is seen as essential for lowering carbon emissions that are causing climate change, because it makes clean energy available when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

