El Salvador says 2 of its migrants, one a 17 year-old, died when Mexican soldiers opened fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of El Salvador says two of its migrants, including a 17 year-old, died when Mexican soldiers opened fire on the truck they were riding in last week. Another under-age migrant, an 11-year-old Egyptian girl, also died in the shooting along with her 18-year-old sister. A total of six migrants died after the soldiers shot up the truck after they claimed to have heard “detonations” prior to opening fire. Both soldiers have been relieved of duties and turned over to prosecutors. Mexican officials have steadfastly refused to confirm the details about the victims, casting doubt on newly-inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum’s pledges of transparency and respect for human rights.

