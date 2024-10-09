Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and Kelli O’Hara join livestreamed ‘Broadway Rallies for Kamala’

Anne Hathaway, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald and other stars of stage and screen are set for a campaign rally for Kamala Harris in New York City next week. “Broadway Rallies for Kamala” will be performed in front of a live, invited audience and live streamed nationally for free on Monday via BroadwayWorld at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. The event will include appearances and performances by Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Arielle Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, Rosie Perez and Shaina Taub.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.