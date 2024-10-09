Norway bans local chapter of motorcycle club Satudarah and calls it a criminal association

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s highest court has called the Norwegian arm of Dutch motorcycle club Satudarah a criminal association and banned the group, saying it was necessary to prevent serious crime. The Supreme Court said participants in the club “repeatedly committed serious offenses against someone’s life, health and freedom,” and that their actions were “apt to cause fear in the population.” There are two Satudarah chapters in Norway. The organization is already banned in Germany and the Netherlands.

