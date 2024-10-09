STORY REMOVED: EU–Europe-Google

LONDON (AP) — Please disregard EU–Europe-Google, published on Oct. 9, 2024, and datelined in LONDON. The story was originally published on Sept 10, 2024 and was sent inadvertently.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.