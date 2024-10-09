Zelenskyy to seek more war support from a dozen countries in southeast Europe

DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — Ukraine’s president is again seeking political and other support from a dozen countries in southeast Europe at a summit on Wednesday in Croatia, whose president isn’t attending in a sign of the divided views on the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Dubrovnik for the meeting with Croatia’s prime minister and other leaders. Croatia’s president has criticized Western policies regarding the war. Some Balkan states have been providing Ukraine with short-range ammunition. At a previous summit with southeast European countries in February, Zelenskyy pleaded for more to repel Russian advances.

