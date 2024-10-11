Activists risk their lives to rescue animals in areas of Lebanon hit by Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) — Animal rights activists are risking their lives in Lebanon to rescue cats, dogs and other animals harmed by Israeli airstrikes. In less than three weeks, nearly 190 cats and dogs from areas in Beirut and its suburbs that have been struck by Israeli airstrikes. Animals Lebanon, a rescue charity, says it has seen cases it has never dealt with before, such as pets with bones broken after a wall fell on them. Rescued dogs and cats are either given back to their owners of left at the group’s shelter in Beirut.

