Experts warn ‘crazy busy’ Atlantic hurricane season is far from over

Although the Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30, scientists say there is still the possibility for more named storms this year. That’s because warm ocean temperatures, which fuel hurricanes, are at record-level temperatures. Climate change has been causing a rise in ocean temperatures, and research indicates this is contributing to stronger hurricanes that are forming later in the hurricane season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.