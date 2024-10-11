Hot-air balloon strikes and collapses radio tower in Albuquerque during festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the city’s famous festival. A spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office says there were no immediate reports of injuries in Friday’s collision. The balloon landed in a field after it struck the tower. It isn’t clear how tall the tower was or whether its collapse threatened any other structures. A balloon bumped into a power line earlier this week on the festival’s third day. It left nearly 13,000 customers without power for almost an hour.