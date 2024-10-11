Jury finds ex-member of rock band Mr. Bungle guilty of killing his girlfriend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend after prosecutors in California found an audio file the victim recorded on her phone as she fought for her life. A jury in Santa Cruz deliberated for a day and on Friday declared Theobald Lengyel guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend Alice Kamakaokalani Herrmann on the night of Dec. 4, 2023, inside her Capitola home. Lengyel faces life in prison and is set to be sentenced in November.

