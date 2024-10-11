Pilot’s wife safely lands plane in California during medical emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said the wife of the pilot of a plane landed the aircraft safely in California after he suffered a medical emergency. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that real estate broker Eliot Alper was flying a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90 with his wife, Yvonne Kinane-Wells, from Henderson, Nevada, to Monterey, California, on Oct. 4 when he was incapacitated because of a medical emergency. The paper says Kinane-Wells took control and landed the plane with help from air traffic controllers at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California. The newspaper reported that Alper died.

