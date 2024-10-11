Road rage shooting in LA leaves 1 dead, shuts down Interstate 5 for hours

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An apparent road rage shooting during rush hour traffic in southern California has killed one person and injured another. The shooting, which was reported Thursday just after 4 p.m., closed down the northbound lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway running through northeast Los Angeles for nearly eight hours. The California Highway Patrol, the state police agency, said the two men suspected to be involved in the shooting were able to drive off in a dark-colored SUV, according to a preliminary investigation. Local TV stations showed drivers standing outside of their cars and walking around while stuck on the freeway.

