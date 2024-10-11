The making of ‘The Apprentice,’ in their words

Few movies this year have made as many headlines as “The Apprentice.” Ali Abbasi’s film about a young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan) under the tutelage of cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong) has caused a stir at the Cannes Film Festival, been threatened with law suit by the Trump campaign and seen its chance of release dwindle before a distributor, Briarcliff Entertainment, was willing to put it into theaters. Before “The Apprentice” arrived in theaters this weekend, we spoke with Abbasi, Stan, Strong and screenwriter Gabe Sherman about how a very unlikely movie came together and how they hope it’s received in the runup to U.S. presidential election in November.

