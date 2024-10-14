Arkansas Supreme Court rejects challenge to ballot measure that would revoke casino license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected part of a lawsuit challenging a ballot measure that would revoke the license for a planned casino. Justices on Monday unanimously rejected claims that the measure should be disqualified for violating several laws regarding signature gathering. The court has yet to rule on a second part of the lawsuit challenging the wording of the ballot measure. Cherokee Nation Entertainment had been awarded the license to build the casino in Pope County earlier this year. It sued alongside an affiliated group, the Arkansas Canvassing Compliance Committee. Voters in 2018 approved legalizing casinos in four counties.

