California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a law aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking at the pump. The move marks the Democrat’s latest step in a battle with the oil industry over energy prices and the impacts of climate change. Newsom joined lawmakers at the Capitol Monday to tout the law and criticized the industry. Proponents say the law will save Californians billions of dollars at the pump. But opponents say it could unintentionally raise overall gas prices and threaten the safety of workers by giving the state more oversight over refinery maintenance schedules.

