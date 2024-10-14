Cancer survivor helps inspire college basketball doubleheader exhibition to benefit St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis will play the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic in a unique doubleheader exhibition on Tuesday night to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No. 9 North Carolina and defending national champion South Carolina are the opponents. The Tigers have a personal tie inspired by the son of a former men’s basketball player. He talked to the Tigers last December about how St. Jude helped him live when diagnosed with cancer at the age of 14. NCAA rule changes allow Division I teams to play exhibitions as long as all ticket proceeds go to charity.

