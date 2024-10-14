Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people protesting Israel’s war in Gaza have been arrested in a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange. The protesters chanted “Let Gaza live!” and ”Up up with liberation, down down with occupation!” in front of the stock exchange’s landmark building in lower Manhattan on Monday. None of the protesters got inside the exchange, but at least 200 made it inside a security fence on Broad Street. Police arrested them one by one and led them to vans. A spokesperson for the exchange declined to comment on the protest.

