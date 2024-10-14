Grand jury charges daughter with killing Kentucky woman whose body was dismembered

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who was arrested after police found her mother’s dismembered body has been indicted on a murder charge. The grand jury in Robertson County returned the indictment Monday. Police were called to a home in northern Kentucky on Wednesday and found a dismembered body. They obtained a warrant and arrested 32-year-old Torilena Fields. She has been charged with abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and obstruction. The indictment says Fields shot her mother and stabbed her multiple times before dismembering her corpse. A judge set Fields’ bond at $1.5 million. Fields does not yet have an attorney.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.