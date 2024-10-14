Tips for keeping your wedding from becoming a political battleground

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncle Jim is profoundly red, politically speaking. Cousin Jane is liberal, activist left. The two can’t usually be in a room together without sparks flying, but both are invited to your wedding. As the polarizing November election in the U.S. creeps closer, wedding planners, etiquette experts and conflict-resolution pros have an arsenal of strategies for reducing political friction at weddings. That’s especially important at weddings well-soaked in alcohol from an open bar. They suggest friendly warnings on invitations or placed at the welcome table. Take a good look at seating charts to keep political foes apart. And load up on activities to keep guests busy.

