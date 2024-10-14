Town fines resident who projected Trump sign onto municipal water tower

A town in Massachusetts has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a property owner who projected a Trump sign onto the side of a town water tower. Officials say the town does not endorse candidates, nor does it allow political signs to be displayed on municipal property. Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green says the town first became aware that a resident was projecting the image of a political sign from their property onto the Hanson municipal water tower on Oct. 11. The town has positioned a spotlight to shine on the water tower to obscure the projection.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.