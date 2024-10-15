DeSantis praises Milton recovery efforts as rising flood waters persist in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is praising Hurricane Milton recovery efforts, saying power has never been restored to so many so quickly after a storm. There were still about 170,000 customers without electricity Tuesday, rivers continued to rise in some flooded areas and the state was still providing free gas to residents struggling to top of their tanks. But DeSantis said at a news conference that more than 4 million customers had power restored less than a week after the storm. While most gas stations were back up and running, the state still has 10 active fuel distribution centers providing free gas to residents.

