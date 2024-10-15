Georgia judge rules county election officials must certify election results

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has ruled that county election officials must certify election results by the deadline set in law and cannot exclude any group of votes from certification even if they suspect error or fraud. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled county election officials may not “refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance.” Julie Adams, a Republican member of the Fulton County election board, had asked the judge to declare that her duties as an election board member were discretionary and that she’s entitled to “full access” to “election materials.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.