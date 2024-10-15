Trump emphasizes hypermasculinity as he and Harris pursue male voters

The candidates for U.S. president and their allies want men to believe their vote says big things about their masculinity. Republican Donald Trump suggests men are weak and a “beta male” unless they choose him. Democrat Kamala Harris’ supporters argue that real men vote for a woman. Hypermasculine put-downs, curse words and “bro” slang have become part of the 2024 political lexicon. It’s all part of a surgical campaign-within-the-campaign for the votes of millions of American men who might not have been politically active, or are on the fence, across the battleground states that will decide the election.

