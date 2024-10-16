All 3 election workers in Wisconsin town of 800 resign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All three election workers in a central Wisconsin town of about 800 people have resigned over a longstanding dispute. The resignations came just ahead of in-person absentee voting in the crucial swing state and a month before the Nov. 5 election. An interim clerk was appointed last week to oversee elections in Westfield. Over 500 people cast ballots there in the 2020 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the dispute that led to the resignations is part of a long-running local rift related to a former town board chair who lost a recall election last month.

