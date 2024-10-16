Debt paid on historic hotel owned by family of West Virginia governor, a US Senate candidate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, says it has paid off debts to avoid the foreclosure of their iconic hotel, The Greenbrier. The 710-room hotel, which has hosted U.S. presidents, royalty and congressional retreats, came under threat of being auctioned off on the steps of a Lewisburg courthouse this past summer. That was after JPMorgan Chase sold a longstanding loan taken out by the governor to a credit collection company, Beltway Capital, which declared it to be in default. Attorneys for the Justice family announced that it has “satisfied its obligations to Beltway Capital and that the Beltway Capital indebtedness has been paid in full.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.