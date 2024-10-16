NATO shows no sign of letting Ukraine join soon and wants more details about its ‘victory plan’

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO is showing no sign it would be willing to invite Ukraine to join its ranks anytime soon. The 32 member countries of the world’s biggest military alliance are seeking more information about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “victory plan” for ending the war with Russia. It’s centered on a request for NATO to move forward on the “accelerated” membership application that Zelenskyy submitted two years ago. But NATO’s secretary-general declined on Wednesday to welcome the new plan and did not discuss when Ukraine might become a member. Zelenskyy is expected to explain elements of his plan on Thursday to European Union leaders.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.