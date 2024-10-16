New UK bill aims to legalize assisted dying for people who are terminally ill

LONDON (AP) — A new bill aiming to legalize assisted dying in Britain is set to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, marking the first time in nearly a decade that lawmakers will debate allowing doctors to help end people’s lives after previous court challenges to change the law failed. The Labour politician Kim Leadbeater plans to introduce a bill granting terminally ill people in England and Wales a way to allow physicians to help them die, although the details of the bill won’t be released until later next month, ahead of a Parliamentary discussion and vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.