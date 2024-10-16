New Zealand exempts abuse victims from a forced two-year wait before they can seek divorce

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Victims of domestic violence in New Zealand will be allowed to cut ties to abusive spouses more quickly after lawmakers unanimously voted Wednesday to exempt them from a mandatory two-year separation period before divorce can be sought. The required cooling-off period before a couple in New Zealand can file for divorce, during which they must also live apart, is the longest compared to no-fault divorce laws in countries such as Australia, Britain, Canada and most states in the U.S. Wednesday’s change means a victim of abuse can seek dissolution of their marriage or civil partnership as soon as a protection order against their spouse is granted.

