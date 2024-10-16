Suspect in shooting of co-worker at California college found dead in car after standoff

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman suspected of critically wounding a co-worker in a shooting at California’s Santa Monica College took his own life during a standoff with police. Police said Wednesday that the unidentified victim is a custodial operations manager and remained in critical condition after being shot late Monday at the school’s Center for Media and Design. The 39-year-old suspect fled after the shooting. College officials are calling it a “workplace violence incident.” His car was stopped by police, and he failed to surrender and was found dead inside by suicide.

