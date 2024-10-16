Trudeau says Canadian police went public with Indian diplomat allegations to prevent more violence

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s national police force went public with its allegations against Indian diplomats this week because it had to disrupt drive-by-shootings, violent extortions and even murder. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has identified India’s top diplomat in the country and five other diplomats as persons of interest in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. The RCMP say they have uncovered evidence of an intensifying campaign against Canadian Sikhs by agents of the Indian government. India has rejected the accusations as absurd.

