Trump was asked to name three nice things about Harris. His response sounded like hers
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump has offered uncharacteristic personal compliments of Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, noting her ability to “survive” — though it came with a subtle jab. Asked during a Wednesday town hall-style event hosted by Univision to name three of Harris’ virtues, Trump said the vice president “seems to have some pretty longtime friendships” and “seems to have a nice way about her.” It was a departure for Trump, who has regularly insulted Harris’ intelligence and referred to her as “incompetent.” He also suggested Harris’ unlikely path to the Democratic nomination was attributable to “an ability to survive” because she left the 2020 Democfratic presidential campaign early and “all of a sudden she’s running for president.”