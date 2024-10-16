Zimbabwe to compensate white farmers who lost land in seizures 20 years ago
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe says it will compensate local and foreign white farmers who lost land and property more than 20 years ago in farm seizures meant to redress some of the wrongs of colonialism. About 4,000 white farmers lost their homes and swathes of land when the Black-majority country’s then-president, Robert Mugabe, launched the often-chaotic redistribution program in 2000, which turned violent at times. The finance minister announced Wednesday that his government approved 441 applications for compensation worth $351.6 million from local white farmers and 94 applications from foreigners worth $196.6 million but only 1%, or $3.5 million, will be paid in cash. The balance will be paid through treasury bonds.