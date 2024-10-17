Democratic incumbent and GOP challenger to hold the only debate in Nevada’s US Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s U.S. Senate race is drawing the political spotlight as Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen and Republican challenger Sam Brown hold their only face-to-face debate ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The hourlong debate Thursday evening at a Las Vegas TV studio will be aired live in both English and Spanish in the key presidential battleground state. Rosen is seen as a political consensus-builder. Brown is a retired Army veteran with scars from battlefield injuries and the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Each has called the other extreme. Their race could affect the party balance in Washington. Abortion, inflation and immigration are among the top issues.

